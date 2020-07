Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Ready for move in. Newer Laminate, Fresh paint, Newer carpet, Granite Counter-top, pen concept 3-2-2 in a sought after neighborhood. Spacious living area that opens up to the kitchen and dinning. Perfect family home. Lots of counter space in kitchen with updated lighting. Big bedrooms all with huge closets. Nice size backyard

All information includes schools to be verified by other agent.