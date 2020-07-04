1001 Benjamin Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Open concept floorplan with laminate wood flooring, double sided fireplace between two living areas. Kitchen features tons of cabinet space and island with breakfast 2 bars. 2 living areas, 2 dining rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Energy efficient Trane HVAC unit. New saint augistine sod in the front. Home is full of natural lighting from many windows throughout. Close to a neighborhood park, shopping and restaurants. Ready for a quick move in! Short term lease available with restrictions.