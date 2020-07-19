All apartments in Buda
501 Tobin Drive

501 Tobin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

501 Tobin Drive, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This beautiful 2-story home is now available for lease, located just off Main Street in Buda in Bradfield Village. The open floor plan features a kitchen with center island, opening to a generous sized family room with fireplace, a second living/study/media room, and four large bedrooms with sizable closets. Also featuring a large private fenced backyard and a detached two car garage. Walking distance to several amenities.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Tobin Drive have any available units?
501 Tobin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 501 Tobin Drive have?
Some of 501 Tobin Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Tobin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 Tobin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Tobin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Tobin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 501 Tobin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 501 Tobin Drive offers parking.
Does 501 Tobin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Tobin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Tobin Drive have a pool?
No, 501 Tobin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 501 Tobin Drive have accessible units?
No, 501 Tobin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Tobin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Tobin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Tobin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Tobin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
