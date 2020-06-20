303 El Mirador ST

Amenities

1 story home on large lot w/great outdoor living including private back yard, playscape, storage and screened-in porch. Home opens to large living room with see-through, stone fireplace & beamed ceiling. Both kitchen & dining room are warmed by the fireplace. Kitchen with window looking out to large back yard has gas stove & sizable pantry. Each room has its own ceiling fan. Property is close to historic downtown shops & restaurants, Cabella's, Walmart, HEB, parks & Baylor Scott & White.