Buda, TX
303 El Mirador ST
Last updated May 22 2020 at 2:58 PM

303 El Mirador ST

303 El Mirador Street · (512) 924-6430
Location

303 El Mirador Street, Buda, TX 78610

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
1 story home on large lot w/great outdoor living including private back yard, playscape, storage and screened-in porch. Home opens to large living room with see-through, stone fireplace & beamed ceiling. Both kitchen & dining room are warmed by the fireplace. Kitchen with window looking out to large back yard has gas stove & sizable pantry. Each room has its own ceiling fan. Property is close to historic downtown shops & restaurants, Cabella's, Walmart, HEB, parks & Baylor Scott & White.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 El Mirador ST have any available units?
303 El Mirador ST has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 El Mirador ST have?
Some of 303 El Mirador ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 El Mirador ST currently offering any rent specials?
303 El Mirador ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 El Mirador ST pet-friendly?
No, 303 El Mirador ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buda.
Does 303 El Mirador ST offer parking?
No, 303 El Mirador ST does not offer parking.
Does 303 El Mirador ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 El Mirador ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 El Mirador ST have a pool?
No, 303 El Mirador ST does not have a pool.
Does 303 El Mirador ST have accessible units?
No, 303 El Mirador ST does not have accessible units.
Does 303 El Mirador ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 El Mirador ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 El Mirador ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 El Mirador ST does not have units with air conditioning.
