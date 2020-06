Amenities

Recent Carpet. Great house in sought after Garlic Creek. Hard tile in all other areas other than bedrooms. Elm Grove, Dahlstrom and Johnson High for 9th and 10th graders. Great amenity center that offers a pool, club house use, park and basketball court. Close to restaurants, shopping, etc.