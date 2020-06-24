151 Clear Springs HOLW

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don't miss your chance to live in this bright & inviting home in the heart of Whispering Hollow. This 4 BD/2BA one story home is completely move in ready and offers an abundance of living space plus an open floor plan, large master suite, and a private backyard. Brand new floors run throughout living space and master! Kitchen ft granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast bar. Spacious master suite ft double vanity & generous closet space. Laundry room & 2 car garage complete this home.