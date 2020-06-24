All apartments in Buda
151 Clear Springs HOLW
151 Clear Springs HOLW

151 Clear Springs Hollow · No Longer Available
Location

151 Clear Springs Hollow, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't miss your chance to live in this bright & inviting home in the heart of Whispering Hollow. This 4 BD/2BA one story home is completely move in ready and offers an abundance of living space plus an open floor plan, large master suite, and a private backyard. Brand new floors run throughout living space and master! Kitchen ft granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & breakfast bar. Spacious master suite ft double vanity & generous closet space. Laundry room & 2 car garage complete this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Clear Springs HOLW have any available units?
151 Clear Springs HOLW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 151 Clear Springs HOLW have?
Some of 151 Clear Springs HOLW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Clear Springs HOLW currently offering any rent specials?
151 Clear Springs HOLW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Clear Springs HOLW pet-friendly?
No, 151 Clear Springs HOLW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buda.
Does 151 Clear Springs HOLW offer parking?
Yes, 151 Clear Springs HOLW offers parking.
Does 151 Clear Springs HOLW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Clear Springs HOLW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Clear Springs HOLW have a pool?
No, 151 Clear Springs HOLW does not have a pool.
Does 151 Clear Springs HOLW have accessible units?
No, 151 Clear Springs HOLW does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Clear Springs HOLW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Clear Springs HOLW has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Clear Springs HOLW have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Clear Springs HOLW does not have units with air conditioning.
