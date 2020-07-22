132 Calline Mayes Run, Agent - Greg Stahl

Amenities

Wonderful single story home located in Garlic Creek! 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom in-law floor plan. Kitchen open to the family room, perfect for entertaining! Big master suite with double vanities, separate shower, garden tub, a walk-in closet. Oversize back patio area to enjoy your mornings or evenings relaxing! 2 car garage with opener. Irrigation system. Less than 5 minutes to elementary, middle, and high schools! Minutes to Starbucks, shopping, and Plum Creek golf course! Hurry, you won't be disappointed!