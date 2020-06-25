All apartments in Boerne
Find more places like 113 CHURCHILL RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boerne, TX
/
113 CHURCHILL RD
Last updated April 22 2019 at 2:13 PM

113 CHURCHILL RD

113 Churchill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boerne
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

113 Churchill Road, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One story home built in 2016,on cul-de-sac in Boerne. Granite counter tops, bronze plumbing and light fixtures, covered patio, fenced yard. Great location, near parks, schools and shopping in downtown Boerne.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 CHURCHILL RD have any available units?
113 CHURCHILL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
Is 113 CHURCHILL RD currently offering any rent specials?
113 CHURCHILL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 CHURCHILL RD pet-friendly?
No, 113 CHURCHILL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 113 CHURCHILL RD offer parking?
Yes, 113 CHURCHILL RD offers parking.
Does 113 CHURCHILL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 CHURCHILL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 CHURCHILL RD have a pool?
No, 113 CHURCHILL RD does not have a pool.
Does 113 CHURCHILL RD have accessible units?
No, 113 CHURCHILL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 113 CHURCHILL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 CHURCHILL RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 CHURCHILL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 CHURCHILL RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road
Boerne, TX 78006
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W
Boerne, TX 78006
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr
Boerne, TX 78006

Similar Pages

Boerne 1 BedroomsBoerne 2 Bedrooms
Boerne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoerne Apartments with Balcony
Boerne Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TX
Olmos Park, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXFredericksburg, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University