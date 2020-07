Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Very clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath, and garage in desirable Kriewald Place Subdivision. Move in ready home features an open floor plan, wood floors, new carpet and fresh interior paint. Large walk-in MBR closet. Easy to maintain yard with covered slab patio and shed for additional storage. Community park. Easy access to 1604, 410, Lackland AFB, Seaworld, shopping and more! $1,350 per month and $1,350 deposit.