How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:17 AM

9739 Misty Ash Drive

9739 Misty Ash · No Longer Available
Location

9739 Misty Ash, Bexar County, TX 78109

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Apply at www.ReHomingTexas.com, all applicants 18 or older must submit application. $400 pet fee non-refundable, some restrictions apply. Use Pet Screening link. https://rehomingtexas.petscreening.com Screening criteria can be found at www.ReHomingTexas.com, apply online tab. Verify room sizes. Verify Room sizes and schools. Cozy 3/2 in the Millers Point subdivision, located in a Cul-de-sac. Recently remodeled. Granite counter tops, new stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Ceramic tile in the living, fireplace in living room. Main bathroom has double vanities. Nice master closet, covered patio in backyard, 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9739 Misty Ash Drive have any available units?
9739 Misty Ash Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 9739 Misty Ash Drive have?
Some of 9739 Misty Ash Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9739 Misty Ash Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9739 Misty Ash Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9739 Misty Ash Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9739 Misty Ash Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9739 Misty Ash Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9739 Misty Ash Drive offers parking.
Does 9739 Misty Ash Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9739 Misty Ash Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9739 Misty Ash Drive have a pool?
No, 9739 Misty Ash Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9739 Misty Ash Drive have accessible units?
No, 9739 Misty Ash Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9739 Misty Ash Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9739 Misty Ash Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9739 Misty Ash Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9739 Misty Ash Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

