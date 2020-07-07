9619 Rainbow Creek

Amenities

Beautiful Home In Stone Creek

Appealing single-family one-story home located in Stone Creek. Inside you will find an open floor plan with beautiful archway entries. Carpet in the living room and all three bedrooms and tile in the kitchen. The living room is pre-wired for surround sound. Speaker mounts in the living room. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal. Granite counter-tops. Plenty of cabinet space, breakfast bar and an eat in kitchen. Ample windows to let in natural sunlight. Large backyard to entertain in. Full two-car garage with an automatic garage door opener. Call or email today! Will not last long!! Residents are automatically enrolled in our Resident Benefit Program. ( A $35 monthly fee) Please ask us for a list of benefits



