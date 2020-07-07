All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 9619 Rainbow Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
9619 Rainbow Creek
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

9619 Rainbow Creek

9619 Rainbow Creek · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9619 Rainbow Creek, Bexar County, TX 78245

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Home In Stone Creek - SPM is a $0 Security Deposit company. SPM is saving our residents from the dreaded cash security deposit! All Residents purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino
Appealing single-family one-story home located in Stone Creek. Inside you will find an open floor plan with beautiful archway entries. Carpet in the living room and all three bedrooms and tile in the kitchen. The living room is pre-wired for surround sound. Speaker mounts in the living room. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal. Granite counter-tops. Plenty of cabinet space, breakfast bar and an eat in kitchen. Ample windows to let in natural sunlight. Large backyard to entertain in. Full two-car garage with an automatic garage door opener. Call or email today! Will not last long!! Residents are automatically enrolled in our Resident Benefit Program. ( A $35 monthly fee) Please ask us for a list of benefits

(RLNE4743516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9619 Rainbow Creek have any available units?
9619 Rainbow Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 9619 Rainbow Creek have?
Some of 9619 Rainbow Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9619 Rainbow Creek currently offering any rent specials?
9619 Rainbow Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9619 Rainbow Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 9619 Rainbow Creek is pet friendly.
Does 9619 Rainbow Creek offer parking?
Yes, 9619 Rainbow Creek offers parking.
Does 9619 Rainbow Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9619 Rainbow Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9619 Rainbow Creek have a pool?
No, 9619 Rainbow Creek does not have a pool.
Does 9619 Rainbow Creek have accessible units?
No, 9619 Rainbow Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 9619 Rainbow Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9619 Rainbow Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does 9619 Rainbow Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 9619 Rainbow Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78256
Park at Colonnade
3815 Parkdale St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District