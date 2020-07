Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Spacious Two Story 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath + office in Stillwater Ranch. This beautiful offers the very best in open concept design, The downstairs features a large living and kitchen space plus office towards the front. Foodies with LOVE the large, over-sized island with stainless steel sink and granite counter tops. All bedrooms are upstairs. Large family room at the top of the stairs. CALL NOW!