All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 8538 WINCHESTER WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
8538 WINCHESTER WAY
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:33 PM

8538 WINCHESTER WAY

8538 Winchester Way · (210) 618-9161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8538 Winchester Way, Bexar County, TX 78254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1989 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CLICK ON THE LINK FOR YOU TUBE VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdUxkAf6Y5A Located in the great neighborhood of Kallison Ranch is this lovely single story home featuring 1989 sq.ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, huge covered patio, and large sized bedrooms. This gem is set up for entertainment with its large living room with fireplace, formal dining room that can be used as an office, and an incredible kitchen adorned with Stainless Steel appliances, beautiful granite counters, canned recessed lights, and plenty of cabinets for storage. Masters bedroom comes with a walk in closet, separate garden tub/shower, and double vanity. Home has neutral colors, ceiling fans, and blinds throughout. Quick access to 1604/I-10. Just mins to LaCantera, UTSA, Valero & Six Flags. Close to Alamo shopping area and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8538 WINCHESTER WAY have any available units?
8538 WINCHESTER WAY has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8538 WINCHESTER WAY have?
Some of 8538 WINCHESTER WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8538 WINCHESTER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8538 WINCHESTER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8538 WINCHESTER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8538 WINCHESTER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 8538 WINCHESTER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8538 WINCHESTER WAY offers parking.
Does 8538 WINCHESTER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8538 WINCHESTER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8538 WINCHESTER WAY have a pool?
No, 8538 WINCHESTER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8538 WINCHESTER WAY have accessible units?
No, 8538 WINCHESTER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8538 WINCHESTER WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 8538 WINCHESTER WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8538 WINCHESTER WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8538 WINCHESTER WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8538 WINCHESTER WAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Calypso Apartments
5900 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
Slate Creek at Westover Hills
2210 Rogers Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259
El Mirador
3518 Grant Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78201
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity