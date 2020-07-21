All apartments in Bexar County
815 BASTIONE
815 BASTIONE

815 Bastione · No Longer Available
Location

815 Bastione, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
You have to view this Luxurious 4 bedroom(Master Down), 3.5 bath home with over 3000sq ft of living space on a Corner Lot! Numerous Designer upgrades include Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, gas cooking grill and 42 inch cherry cabinets. It also features a fireplace with custom surround. Surround sound is pre-wired in Gameroom. Tile Throughout the 1st floor, rod iron spindle stair case, vaulted ceilings, & Solar Panels! Easy Access to Lackland, Joint Base SA, Ft Sam

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 BASTIONE have any available units?
815 BASTIONE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 815 BASTIONE have?
Some of 815 BASTIONE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 BASTIONE currently offering any rent specials?
815 BASTIONE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 BASTIONE pet-friendly?
No, 815 BASTIONE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 815 BASTIONE offer parking?
Yes, 815 BASTIONE offers parking.
Does 815 BASTIONE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 BASTIONE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 BASTIONE have a pool?
No, 815 BASTIONE does not have a pool.
Does 815 BASTIONE have accessible units?
No, 815 BASTIONE does not have accessible units.
Does 815 BASTIONE have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 BASTIONE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 BASTIONE have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 BASTIONE does not have units with air conditioning.
