815 BASTIONE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

You have to view this Luxurious 4 bedroom(Master Down), 3.5 bath home with over 3000sq ft of living space on a Corner Lot! Numerous Designer upgrades include Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, gas cooking grill and 42 inch cherry cabinets. It also features a fireplace with custom surround. Surround sound is pre-wired in Gameroom. Tile Throughout the 1st floor, rod iron spindle stair case, vaulted ceilings, & Solar Panels! Easy Access to Lackland, Joint Base SA, Ft Sam