Last updated July 31 2019 at 10:10 PM
7500 Talley Rd. #25
7500 Talley Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7500 Talley Road, Bexar County, TX 78253
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Three bedroom, two bath home surrounded by mature trees and has had new flooring along with recent updates. Within walking distance to the new Harlan High School! Available Now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7500 Talley Rd. #25 have any available units?
7500 Talley Rd. #25 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bexar County, TX
.
Is 7500 Talley Rd. #25 currently offering any rent specials?
7500 Talley Rd. #25 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7500 Talley Rd. #25 pet-friendly?
No, 7500 Talley Rd. #25 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bexar County
.
Does 7500 Talley Rd. #25 offer parking?
No, 7500 Talley Rd. #25 does not offer parking.
Does 7500 Talley Rd. #25 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7500 Talley Rd. #25 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7500 Talley Rd. #25 have a pool?
No, 7500 Talley Rd. #25 does not have a pool.
Does 7500 Talley Rd. #25 have accessible units?
No, 7500 Talley Rd. #25 does not have accessible units.
Does 7500 Talley Rd. #25 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7500 Talley Rd. #25 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7500 Talley Rd. #25 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7500 Talley Rd. #25 does not have units with air conditioning.
