7218 Winding Finger
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

7218 Winding Finger

7218 Winding Finger · No Longer Available
Location

7218 Winding Finger, Bexar County, TX 78244
Ventura

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7218 Winding Finger Available 07/10/20 DREXEL - ***NEXT AVAILABILITY JULY 10TH *** PRE-LEASING NOW!!!***1/2 MONTH FREE ON PRE-LEASES***This is our beautiful Drexel floor plan. Home features a nice open floor plan with a large combined living and dining area. Kitchen features granite with all stainless steel appliances including Refrigerator, Gas Stove, and Dishwasher. Plenty of cabinet space and a pantry! Master bedroom features plush carpeting and a on suite bathroom with large walk-in closet. 3 secondary bedrooms separate from master. Laundry closet with washer and dryer connections. 2 car garage with remotes. Large backyard.

3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KMHoRhQUxq8
Virtual Walk Through - https://youtu.be/7jABvR3PUOY

While we don't have any homes available now, you can set up a showing on our model home which is our Durbin floor plan. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1440658?source=marketing

THIS COMMUNITY IS BRAND NEW AND DOES NOT SHOW UP ON MAPS - PLEASE USE THIS DROPPED LOCATION TO MAP YOU TO THE COMMUNITY - https://goo.gl/maps/mAoJpyjhcGHeWxqG7

Looking for something smaller? Larger? Different floor plan? We have several 3 and 4 bedroom floor plans available. All homes will all feature cool gray tones, granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, 2 inch wood blinds, and much more. Apply today to reserve your brand new home! Visit our website or call/text us for more information 210-996-2442 - www.BrandywineHomesUSA.com/San-Antonio

All availability listed here - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Jotznb_r3htDVgzLidNFDRJoQZFtfZJ8RJQKPowvZok/edit?usp=sharing

***This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee for 1st pet and $150 non-refundable pet fee for second and $25/pet/month pet rent(restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is waived (for limited time). Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams!***

(RLNE5895527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7218 Winding Finger have any available units?
7218 Winding Finger doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 7218 Winding Finger have?
Some of 7218 Winding Finger's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7218 Winding Finger currently offering any rent specials?
7218 Winding Finger is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7218 Winding Finger pet-friendly?
Yes, 7218 Winding Finger is pet friendly.
Does 7218 Winding Finger offer parking?
Yes, 7218 Winding Finger offers parking.
Does 7218 Winding Finger have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7218 Winding Finger does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7218 Winding Finger have a pool?
No, 7218 Winding Finger does not have a pool.
Does 7218 Winding Finger have accessible units?
No, 7218 Winding Finger does not have accessible units.
Does 7218 Winding Finger have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7218 Winding Finger has units with dishwashers.
Does 7218 Winding Finger have units with air conditioning?
No, 7218 Winding Finger does not have units with air conditioning.
