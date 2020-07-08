Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7218 Winding Finger Available 07/10/20 DREXEL - ***NEXT AVAILABILITY JULY 10TH *** PRE-LEASING NOW!!!***1/2 MONTH FREE ON PRE-LEASES***This is our beautiful Drexel floor plan. Home features a nice open floor plan with a large combined living and dining area. Kitchen features granite with all stainless steel appliances including Refrigerator, Gas Stove, and Dishwasher. Plenty of cabinet space and a pantry! Master bedroom features plush carpeting and a on suite bathroom with large walk-in closet. 3 secondary bedrooms separate from master. Laundry closet with washer and dryer connections. 2 car garage with remotes. Large backyard.



3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KMHoRhQUxq8

Virtual Walk Through - https://youtu.be/7jABvR3PUOY



While we don't have any homes available now, you can set up a showing on our model home which is our Durbin floor plan. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1440658?source=marketing



THIS COMMUNITY IS BRAND NEW AND DOES NOT SHOW UP ON MAPS - PLEASE USE THIS DROPPED LOCATION TO MAP YOU TO THE COMMUNITY - https://goo.gl/maps/mAoJpyjhcGHeWxqG7



Looking for something smaller? Larger? Different floor plan? We have several 3 and 4 bedroom floor plans available. All homes will all feature cool gray tones, granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, 2 inch wood blinds, and much more. Apply today to reserve your brand new home! Visit our website or call/text us for more information 210-996-2442 - www.BrandywineHomesUSA.com/San-Antonio



All availability listed here - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Jotznb_r3htDVgzLidNFDRJoQZFtfZJ8RJQKPowvZok/edit?usp=sharing



***This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee for 1st pet and $150 non-refundable pet fee for second and $25/pet/month pet rent(restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is waived (for limited time). Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams!***



(RLNE5895527)