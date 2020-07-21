All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated April 1 2020 at 9:29 PM

7014 Glen Trail

7014 Glen Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7014 Glen Trail, Bexar County, TX 78239

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1441394

Amazing open floorplan 3 bed home! This house has vaulted ceilings, wood and tile floor everywhere, and a wet bar in the living room! Located on a gorgeous large corner lot of a subdivision. There is plenty of room for a family and pet! Large fenced yard with trees for shade, and a covered patio! Such an ideal place to relax during the day. Come see this home now!
|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Blinds,Carpet,Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,High Vaulted Ceilings,Large backyard,Tiki bar,Tile flooring,Walk-in closet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Wood flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7014 Glen Trail have any available units?
7014 Glen Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 7014 Glen Trail have?
Some of 7014 Glen Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7014 Glen Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7014 Glen Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7014 Glen Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7014 Glen Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7014 Glen Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7014 Glen Trail offers parking.
Does 7014 Glen Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7014 Glen Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7014 Glen Trail have a pool?
No, 7014 Glen Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7014 Glen Trail have accessible units?
No, 7014 Glen Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7014 Glen Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7014 Glen Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 7014 Glen Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7014 Glen Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
