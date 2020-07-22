6802 MISTY FIELD DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

THIS HOUSE IS BETTER THAN NEW! LOOKS AND FEELS NEW! TILE THRU-OUT THE LIVING AREAS. NEW CARPET IN ALL THE BEDROOMS. MASTER HAS HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. KITCHEN HAS NEW APPLIANCES. BATHROOMS HAVE TILE & NEW VANITIES. THIS HOME SETS IN THE CENTER OF A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC. ON OVER .25 ACRE LOT. WITH A LARGE 12x18 WORKSHOP. PATIO COVERED WITH 2 CEILING FANS. THIS HOME IS LOCATED CLOSE TO RANDOLPH AFB AND FT SAM HOUSTON.