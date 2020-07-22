THIS HOUSE IS BETTER THAN NEW! LOOKS AND FEELS NEW! TILE THRU-OUT THE LIVING AREAS. NEW CARPET IN ALL THE BEDROOMS. MASTER HAS HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. KITCHEN HAS NEW APPLIANCES. BATHROOMS HAVE TILE & NEW VANITIES. THIS HOME SETS IN THE CENTER OF A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC. ON OVER .25 ACRE LOT. WITH A LARGE 12x18 WORKSHOP. PATIO COVERED WITH 2 CEILING FANS. THIS HOME IS LOCATED CLOSE TO RANDOLPH AFB AND FT SAM HOUSTON.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6802 MISTY FIELD DR have any available units?
6802 MISTY FIELD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 6802 MISTY FIELD DR have?
Some of 6802 MISTY FIELD DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6802 MISTY FIELD DR currently offering any rent specials?
6802 MISTY FIELD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.