Bexar County, TX
6711 Talley Rd
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

6711 Talley Rd

6711 Talley Road · No Longer Available
Location

6711 Talley Road, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3/1.5 on Half an Acre * Country Living with City Amenities * - Beautifully updated * Carpet and ceramic tile replaced through out * Stove, dishwasher, sink and plumbing fixtures updated * Plenty of storage * Freshly painted inside and out * 3 huge bedrooms 1.5 bath on almost half an acre of country living yet all the convenience of city close by * Open floor plan * Pets negotiable, outside only * Close to shopping, Lackland AFB, schools,restaurants, and much more * 10 x 12 Morgan storage room for your treasures *

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3988038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6711 Talley Rd have any available units?
6711 Talley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 6711 Talley Rd have?
Some of 6711 Talley Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6711 Talley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6711 Talley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6711 Talley Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6711 Talley Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6711 Talley Rd offer parking?
No, 6711 Talley Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6711 Talley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6711 Talley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6711 Talley Rd have a pool?
No, 6711 Talley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6711 Talley Rd have accessible units?
No, 6711 Talley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6711 Talley Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6711 Talley Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6711 Talley Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6711 Talley Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
