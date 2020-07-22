Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6706 Campus Meadow Available 06/01/20 Beautiful remodeled 3 bed 2 bath with open floor plan - This home shows through Rently. Please follow the additional instructions to gain access.



Nicely updated single story 3 bedroom 2 bath house that features open living space, fresh interior paint with new laminate, tile and carpet flooring, renovated kitchen w/ granite countertops and a full appliance package, spacious master bed/bath with a custom walk-in shower, nice size back yard and all with comes with a HVAC, Hot Water Heater and Roof that was installed only a couple years ago for high energy efficiency, conveniently located call to schedule a showing



(RLNE4656079)