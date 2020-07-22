All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 6706 Campus Meadow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
6706 Campus Meadow
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

6706 Campus Meadow

6706 Campus Meadows · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6706 Campus Meadows, Bexar County, TX 78109

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6706 Campus Meadow Available 06/01/20 Beautiful remodeled 3 bed 2 bath with open floor plan - This home shows through Rently. Please follow the additional instructions to gain access.

Nicely updated single story 3 bedroom 2 bath house that features open living space, fresh interior paint with new laminate, tile and carpet flooring, renovated kitchen w/ granite countertops and a full appliance package, spacious master bed/bath with a custom walk-in shower, nice size back yard and all with comes with a HVAC, Hot Water Heater and Roof that was installed only a couple years ago for high energy efficiency, conveniently located call to schedule a showing

(RLNE4656079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6706 Campus Meadow have any available units?
6706 Campus Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 6706 Campus Meadow have?
Some of 6706 Campus Meadow's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6706 Campus Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
6706 Campus Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 Campus Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 6706 Campus Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 6706 Campus Meadow offer parking?
No, 6706 Campus Meadow does not offer parking.
Does 6706 Campus Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6706 Campus Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 Campus Meadow have a pool?
No, 6706 Campus Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 6706 Campus Meadow have accessible units?
No, 6706 Campus Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 Campus Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 6706 Campus Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6706 Campus Meadow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6706 Campus Meadow has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road
San Antonio, TX 78210
Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78201
Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Connally
5300 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill
San Antonio, TX 78238
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District