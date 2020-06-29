6306 KIMBLE MILL

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

**2 WEEKS FREE RENT**This Immaculate 2701 sq ft home in Alamo Ranch features 4 beds/2.5 baths, formal dining, oversized family room, & huge game room upstairs. The home's floor plan offers an inviting entry way that opens to the Kitchen that boasts breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counters, & recessed lights. Masters bedroom comes w/ ceiling fan, walk in closet, oversized tub, shower stall, & dual vanity. The enormous backyard with deck will not fail to impress.