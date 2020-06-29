All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 6306 KIMBLE MILL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
6306 KIMBLE MILL
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

6306 KIMBLE MILL

6306 Kimble Mill · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6306 Kimble Mill, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
**2 WEEKS FREE RENT**This Immaculate 2701 sq ft home in Alamo Ranch features 4 beds/2.5 baths, formal dining, oversized family room, & huge game room upstairs. The home's floor plan offers an inviting entry way that opens to the Kitchen that boasts breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counters, & recessed lights. Masters bedroom comes w/ ceiling fan, walk in closet, oversized tub, shower stall, & dual vanity. The enormous backyard with deck will not fail to impress.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 KIMBLE MILL have any available units?
6306 KIMBLE MILL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 6306 KIMBLE MILL have?
Some of 6306 KIMBLE MILL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6306 KIMBLE MILL currently offering any rent specials?
6306 KIMBLE MILL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 KIMBLE MILL pet-friendly?
No, 6306 KIMBLE MILL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 6306 KIMBLE MILL offer parking?
Yes, 6306 KIMBLE MILL offers parking.
Does 6306 KIMBLE MILL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6306 KIMBLE MILL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 KIMBLE MILL have a pool?
No, 6306 KIMBLE MILL does not have a pool.
Does 6306 KIMBLE MILL have accessible units?
No, 6306 KIMBLE MILL does not have accessible units.
Does 6306 KIMBLE MILL have units with dishwashers?
No, 6306 KIMBLE MILL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6306 KIMBLE MILL have units with air conditioning?
No, 6306 KIMBLE MILL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Maxwell
1431 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Arbors On Rustleaf
150 Rustleaf Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Spanish Keys
1150 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Tara
8051 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Abacus Alamo Ranch
11788 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78201
Hilltop at Shavano
17239 Shavano Ranch Dr
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District