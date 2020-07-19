All apartments in Bexar County
551 Perch Meadows
551 Perch Meadows

551 Perch Mdw · No Longer Available
551 Perch Mdw, Bexar County, TX 78253

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home with an open floor plan in popular Redbird Ranch! Open, flexible floor plan boasts multiple living and dining areas. Freshly painted in neutral. Flooring throughout property to compliment any decor! Great kitchen features stainless steel appliances- refrigerator included! Has a great back yard with a covered patio- great for outdoor entertaining. Located in a peaceful subdivision with convenient access to shopping, restaurants, major highways and more! A MUST SEE- APPLY TODAY!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 551 Perch Meadows have any available units?
551 Perch Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 551 Perch Meadows have?
Some of 551 Perch Meadows's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 Perch Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
551 Perch Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 Perch Meadows pet-friendly?
No, 551 Perch Meadows is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 551 Perch Meadows offer parking?
Yes, 551 Perch Meadows offers parking.
Does 551 Perch Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 Perch Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 Perch Meadows have a pool?
No, 551 Perch Meadows does not have a pool.
Does 551 Perch Meadows have accessible units?
No, 551 Perch Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does 551 Perch Meadows have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 Perch Meadows does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 551 Perch Meadows have units with air conditioning?
No, 551 Perch Meadows does not have units with air conditioning.
