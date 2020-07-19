551 Perch Meadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home with an open floor plan in popular Redbird Ranch! Open, flexible floor plan boasts multiple living and dining areas. Freshly painted in neutral. Flooring throughout property to compliment any decor! Great kitchen features stainless steel appliances- refrigerator included! Has a great back yard with a covered patio- great for outdoor entertaining. Located in a peaceful subdivision with convenient access to shopping, restaurants, major highways and more! A MUST SEE- APPLY TODAY!