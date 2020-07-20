522 TERRA COTTA

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This Northwest Home is ready for you know with tons of space! This 2 story 4 bedroom has an open floor plan where the island kitchen opens to the family room. Ceiling fans and blinds have been added to every room for added comfort and energy efficiency. The master suite includes it's own private room that could be used as an office, library or whatever you choose. The home backs to a large greenbelt for added privacy when you are out enjoying the oversized patio. Near Lackland AFB, Alamo Ranch & 151.