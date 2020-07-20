All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:14 PM

522 TERRA COTTA

522 Terra Cotta · No Longer Available
Location

522 Terra Cotta, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Northwest Home is ready for you know with tons of space! This 2 story 4 bedroom has an open floor plan where the island kitchen opens to the family room. Ceiling fans and blinds have been added to every room for added comfort and energy efficiency. The master suite includes it's own private room that could be used as an office, library or whatever you choose. The home backs to a large greenbelt for added privacy when you are out enjoying the oversized patio. Near Lackland AFB, Alamo Ranch & 151.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 TERRA COTTA have any available units?
522 TERRA COTTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 522 TERRA COTTA currently offering any rent specials?
522 TERRA COTTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 TERRA COTTA pet-friendly?
No, 522 TERRA COTTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 522 TERRA COTTA offer parking?
Yes, 522 TERRA COTTA offers parking.
Does 522 TERRA COTTA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 TERRA COTTA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 TERRA COTTA have a pool?
No, 522 TERRA COTTA does not have a pool.
Does 522 TERRA COTTA have accessible units?
No, 522 TERRA COTTA does not have accessible units.
Does 522 TERRA COTTA have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 TERRA COTTA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 TERRA COTTA have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 TERRA COTTA does not have units with air conditioning.
