511 Mossy Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AWESOME 1st TIME RENTAL!!!! Located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Gordons Grove. This home boast 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths and is ready for the growing family! It features a Master's retreat downstairs and tucked away from the other bedrooms. The kitchen has Granite countertops and gas cooking Stove, Ceramic Tile accentuates all wet areas. Tons of upgrades real hardwood floors, crown molding, sprinkler system and covered patio. Huge master w/bay window soaker tub enormous closets.