Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:38 PM

4506 LAS GRAVAS

4506 Las Gravas · No Longer Available
Location

4506 Las Gravas, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful single story home that is sure to impress! Located in Alamo Ranch minutes from 1604, 151, Hwy 90, Sea World, and great shopping and entertaining near by. Fantastic grand entry way and open floor plan throughout. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms. Large backyard that is great for entertaining. Schedule your showing today!! A must see! All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month. Monthly pet fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

