4506 LAS GRAVAS

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful single story home that is sure to impress! Located in Alamo Ranch minutes from 1604, 151, Hwy 90, Sea World, and great shopping and entertaining near by. Fantastic grand entry way and open floor plan throughout. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms. Large backyard that is great for entertaining. Schedule your showing today!! A must see! All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month. Monthly pet fees apply.