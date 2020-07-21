All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 418 PRATO BREZZA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
418 PRATO BREZZA
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:00 PM

418 PRATO BREZZA

418 Prato Brezza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

418 Prato Brezza, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Quaint & cozy 3 bed, 2 bath home includes hard wood floors & ceiling fans throughout. Enjoy your open kitchen looking into the dining & living areas. Major kitchen appliances are stainless steel, w/ an island & modern cabinets. Cozy up near the fireplace in the living area. The Master bath offers a garden tub & separate shower w/ double vanity. The large, lush backyard is great for entertaining and gives lots of space for children & pets. Solar panels will produce 80% power needed during sunlight hours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 PRATO BREZZA have any available units?
418 PRATO BREZZA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 418 PRATO BREZZA have?
Some of 418 PRATO BREZZA's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 PRATO BREZZA currently offering any rent specials?
418 PRATO BREZZA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 PRATO BREZZA pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 PRATO BREZZA is pet friendly.
Does 418 PRATO BREZZA offer parking?
Yes, 418 PRATO BREZZA offers parking.
Does 418 PRATO BREZZA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 PRATO BREZZA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 PRATO BREZZA have a pool?
No, 418 PRATO BREZZA does not have a pool.
Does 418 PRATO BREZZA have accessible units?
No, 418 PRATO BREZZA does not have accessible units.
Does 418 PRATO BREZZA have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 PRATO BREZZA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 PRATO BREZZA have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 PRATO BREZZA does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa de Oro
130 Camino de Oro
San Antonio, TX 78224
Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Maxwell
1431 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road
San Antonio, TX 78219
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk
San Antonio, TX 78258
Tacara at Westover Hills
8543 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District