Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute home with an open-floor plan available for rent Sept. 7th. Updated paint and carpets in this well maintained home in the Highpoint at West Creek Subdivision. Huge living and dining room makes entertaining a breeze. Large master bedroom and nice master bath includes a walk in shower, garden tub and double vanities. Covered porch and easy to maintain yard makes this a great home. Pets negotiable.