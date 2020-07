Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This tastefully updated home near TPC features all new interior paint, granite countertops in the kitchen, new exterior paint and tile flooring throughout the entire home. There is no carpet to be found. The home has an office/ flex space that can also be used as a fourth bedroom. The floorplan is extremely open. Other upgrades include garage door opener, covered rear patio and more.