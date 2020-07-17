All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 3318 Dunlap Fields.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
3318 Dunlap Fields
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:48 PM

3318 Dunlap Fields

3318 Dunlap Fields · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1760550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3318 Dunlap Fields, Bexar County, TX 78244

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2598 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 Dunlap Fields have any available units?
3318 Dunlap Fields has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3318 Dunlap Fields currently offering any rent specials?
3318 Dunlap Fields is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 Dunlap Fields pet-friendly?
Yes, 3318 Dunlap Fields is pet friendly.
Does 3318 Dunlap Fields offer parking?
Yes, 3318 Dunlap Fields offers parking.
Does 3318 Dunlap Fields have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3318 Dunlap Fields does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 Dunlap Fields have a pool?
Yes, 3318 Dunlap Fields has a pool.
Does 3318 Dunlap Fields have accessible units?
No, 3318 Dunlap Fields does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 Dunlap Fields have units with dishwashers?
No, 3318 Dunlap Fields does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3318 Dunlap Fields have units with air conditioning?
No, 3318 Dunlap Fields does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3318 Dunlap Fields?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road
San Antonio, TX 78210
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78254
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX 78227
Can Plant
503 Avenue A
San Antonio, TX 78215
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity