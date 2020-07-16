All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

2946 Indian Hollow

2946 Indian Hollow · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2946 Indian Hollow, Bexar County, TX 78261

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
2946 Indian Hollow - Beautiful 2 story 5/4/3 in Country Place subdivision. Kitchen with stainless apps including refrigerator opens up to living/dining area, extra rm downstairs could be a bedroom or large office. Butlers pantry/laundry room has washer, dryer & extra refrigerator. All bathrooms up have double vanities. Huge master has full bath, sep shower & walk in closet. Huge Bonus/Game room up has private entrance. This stunning, secluded home nestled in the beautiful hill country is a MUST SEE!! Check it out today!

(RLNE4968926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2946 Indian Hollow have any available units?
2946 Indian Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 2946 Indian Hollow have?
Some of 2946 Indian Hollow's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2946 Indian Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
2946 Indian Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2946 Indian Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, 2946 Indian Hollow is pet friendly.
Does 2946 Indian Hollow offer parking?
No, 2946 Indian Hollow does not offer parking.
Does 2946 Indian Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2946 Indian Hollow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2946 Indian Hollow have a pool?
Yes, 2946 Indian Hollow has a pool.
Does 2946 Indian Hollow have accessible units?
No, 2946 Indian Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 2946 Indian Hollow have units with dishwashers?
No, 2946 Indian Hollow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2946 Indian Hollow have units with air conditioning?
No, 2946 Indian Hollow does not have units with air conditioning.
