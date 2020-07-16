Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

2946 Indian Hollow - Beautiful 2 story 5/4/3 in Country Place subdivision. Kitchen with stainless apps including refrigerator opens up to living/dining area, extra rm downstairs could be a bedroom or large office. Butlers pantry/laundry room has washer, dryer & extra refrigerator. All bathrooms up have double vanities. Huge master has full bath, sep shower & walk in closet. Huge Bonus/Game room up has private entrance. This stunning, secluded home nestled in the beautiful hill country is a MUST SEE!! Check it out today!



(RLNE4968926)