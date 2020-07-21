All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 27319 SMOKEY CHASE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
27319 SMOKEY CHASE
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:54 PM

27319 SMOKEY CHASE

27319 Smokey Chase · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

27319 Smokey Chase, Bexar County, TX 78015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Darling home in a fabulous neighborhood available for immediate move in! Open floor plan w/soaring ceilings & chef style kitchen. Granite counter tops, large breakfast bar, gas cooking & 42" cabinetry. The master bedroom is downstairs & oversized. Enjoy a spacious master bath with double vanities, separate tub/shower and large closet space. Game room is perfect for toys, games or an extra living space to watch TV. Covered patio. Water softener. Neighborhood pool will be a plus this summer! Also for sale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27319 SMOKEY CHASE have any available units?
27319 SMOKEY CHASE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 27319 SMOKEY CHASE have?
Some of 27319 SMOKEY CHASE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27319 SMOKEY CHASE currently offering any rent specials?
27319 SMOKEY CHASE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27319 SMOKEY CHASE pet-friendly?
No, 27319 SMOKEY CHASE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 27319 SMOKEY CHASE offer parking?
Yes, 27319 SMOKEY CHASE offers parking.
Does 27319 SMOKEY CHASE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27319 SMOKEY CHASE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27319 SMOKEY CHASE have a pool?
Yes, 27319 SMOKEY CHASE has a pool.
Does 27319 SMOKEY CHASE have accessible units?
No, 27319 SMOKEY CHASE does not have accessible units.
Does 27319 SMOKEY CHASE have units with dishwashers?
No, 27319 SMOKEY CHASE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27319 SMOKEY CHASE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27319 SMOKEY CHASE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws
Universal City, TX 78148
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl
San Antonio, TX 78224
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway
Alamo Heights, TX 78209
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX 78015
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Vivid
2003 Oak Hill Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District