27319 SMOKEY CHASE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Darling home in a fabulous neighborhood available for immediate move in! Open floor plan w/soaring ceilings & chef style kitchen. Granite counter tops, large breakfast bar, gas cooking & 42" cabinetry. The master bedroom is downstairs & oversized. Enjoy a spacious master bath with double vanities, separate tub/shower and large closet space. Game room is perfect for toys, games or an extra living space to watch TV. Covered patio. Water softener. Neighborhood pool will be a plus this summer! Also for sale!