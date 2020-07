Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace game room refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage pet friendly

Pride of ownership shows throughout the home.Open Floor Plan, 4 Bedrooms with master bedroom down, 2 1/2 bath, 2538 Sq.Ft. 3 Living Areas,Large family room with fireplace, plus a game room.Refrigerator, Faux blinds throughout,water softener and sprinkler system. Recently painted. Professionally cleaned ready for immediate move in.Pets on a case by case basis. Sorry no Cats THIS IS A NON SMOKING HOME