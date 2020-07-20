All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 2519 Sunset Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
2519 Sunset Bend
Last updated September 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

2519 Sunset Bend

2519 Sunset Bnd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2519 Sunset Bnd, Bexar County, TX 78244

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3/2 near Foster Rd. & Hwy 90. This 1-Story home is located in Converse ISD with schools in close proximity. Home will come with refrigerator, stove, over the range microwave, washer, and dryer. Come by and see today.

SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

APPLICATION FEE $65
Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check. Non aggressive pets!

Listing of HomeRiver San Antonio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 Sunset Bend have any available units?
2519 Sunset Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 2519 Sunset Bend have?
Some of 2519 Sunset Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 Sunset Bend currently offering any rent specials?
2519 Sunset Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 Sunset Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 2519 Sunset Bend is pet friendly.
Does 2519 Sunset Bend offer parking?
No, 2519 Sunset Bend does not offer parking.
Does 2519 Sunset Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2519 Sunset Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 Sunset Bend have a pool?
No, 2519 Sunset Bend does not have a pool.
Does 2519 Sunset Bend have accessible units?
No, 2519 Sunset Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 Sunset Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 2519 Sunset Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2519 Sunset Bend have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2519 Sunset Bend has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Merida
2167 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
City Summit
4041 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Alhambra SENIOR APARTMENT HOMES
7130 New Laredo Highway
San Antonio, TX 78211
The Falls at Westover Hills
8838 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District