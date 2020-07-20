2519 Sunset Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3/2 near Foster Rd. & Hwy 90. This 1-Story home is located in Converse ISD with schools in close proximity. Home will come with refrigerator, stove, over the range microwave, washer, and dryer. Come by and see today.



SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



APPLICATION FEE $65

Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check. Non aggressive pets!



Listing of HomeRiver San Antonio