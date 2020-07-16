24026 BRIARBROOK WAY

Amenities
Move in ready home in great location and amazing neighborhood! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath in highly desirable Cibolo Canyon/Ventanas, near TPC golf course & JW Marriott. Interior features include open floor plan, tons of natural light, kitchen w/ light granite counter tops, SS appliances, gas cook top, breakfast bar, built-in oven & microwave. Rock fireplace in living room plus separate study. Master bdr downstairs with separate shower and garden tub. Upstairs large media room. Great greenbelt backyard