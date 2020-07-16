All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 1:00 PM

24026 BRIARBROOK WAY

24026 Briarbrook Way · (210) 865-6854
Location

24026 Briarbrook Way, Bexar County, TX 78261

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3397 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move in ready home in great location and amazing neighborhood! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath in highly desirable Cibolo Canyon/Ventanas, near TPC golf course & JW Marriott. Interior features include open floor plan, tons of natural light, kitchen w/ light granite counter tops, SS appliances, gas cook top, breakfast bar, built-in oven & microwave. Rock fireplace in living room plus separate study. Master bdr downstairs with separate shower and garden tub. Upstairs large media room. Great greenbelt backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24026 BRIARBROOK WAY have any available units?
24026 BRIARBROOK WAY has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24026 BRIARBROOK WAY have?
Some of 24026 BRIARBROOK WAY's amenities include granite counters, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24026 BRIARBROOK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
24026 BRIARBROOK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24026 BRIARBROOK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 24026 BRIARBROOK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 24026 BRIARBROOK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 24026 BRIARBROOK WAY offers parking.
Does 24026 BRIARBROOK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24026 BRIARBROOK WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24026 BRIARBROOK WAY have a pool?
No, 24026 BRIARBROOK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 24026 BRIARBROOK WAY have accessible units?
No, 24026 BRIARBROOK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 24026 BRIARBROOK WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 24026 BRIARBROOK WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24026 BRIARBROOK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 24026 BRIARBROOK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
