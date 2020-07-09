2307 Salmon Crk

Amenities
Call or Text Nick 210-392-5442
HOUSE ADDRESS: 2307 Salmon Creek, Converse, TX 78109
The house has new paint, new Ceiling fans, large backyard, gas appliances and ready for move in.
3 Bed
2 Bath
1 Car Garage
$1300 Monthly Rent
$1300 Security Deposit
$40 Application Fee per Adult over 18
$250 Pet Fee
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $3250 or more
Must verify good rental history
Bad Credit is considered with good income + good rent history.
Each adult over 18 should complete an application
We will need:
PROOF OF INCOME
COPIES OF ID
Call or Text Nick 210-392-5224
(RLNE4559070)