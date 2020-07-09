2307 Salmon Crk

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Call or Text Nick 210-392-5442



HOUSE ADDRESS: 2307 Salmon Creek, Converse, TX 78109



The house has new paint, new Ceiling fans, large backyard, gas appliances and ready for move in.

3 Bed

2 Bath

1 Car Garage

$1300 Monthly Rent

$1300 Security Deposit

$40 Application Fee per Adult over 18

$250 Pet Fee

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly income of $3250 or more

Must verify good rental history

Bad Credit is considered with good income + good rent history.

Each adult over 18 should complete an application

We will need:

PROOF OF INCOME

COPIES OF ID

Call or Text Nick 210-392-5224



(RLNE4559070)