Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

2307 Salmon Crk

Location

2307 Salmon Crk, Bexar County, TX 78109
Ventura

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Call or Text Nick 210-392-5442

HOUSE ADDRESS: 2307 Salmon Creek, Converse, TX 78109

The house has new paint, new Ceiling fans, large backyard, gas appliances and ready for move in.
3 Bed
2 Bath
1 Car Garage
$1300 Monthly Rent
$1300 Security Deposit
$40 Application Fee per Adult over 18
$250 Pet Fee
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $3250 or more
Must verify good rental history
Bad Credit is considered with good income + good rent history.
Each adult over 18 should complete an application
We will need:
PROOF OF INCOME
COPIES OF ID
Call or Text Nick 210-392-5224

(RLNE4559070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 Salmon Crk have any available units?
2307 Salmon Crk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 2307 Salmon Crk have?
Some of 2307 Salmon Crk's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 Salmon Crk currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Salmon Crk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Salmon Crk pet-friendly?
Yes, 2307 Salmon Crk is pet friendly.
Does 2307 Salmon Crk offer parking?
Yes, 2307 Salmon Crk offers parking.
Does 2307 Salmon Crk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 Salmon Crk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Salmon Crk have a pool?
No, 2307 Salmon Crk does not have a pool.
Does 2307 Salmon Crk have accessible units?
No, 2307 Salmon Crk does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Salmon Crk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 Salmon Crk has units with dishwashers.
Does 2307 Salmon Crk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2307 Salmon Crk has units with air conditioning.
