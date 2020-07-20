23011 TREEMONT PARK

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful home in Cibolo Canyons community 4/3.5! Master & 2 bedrooms are on 1st floor, 4th Bedroom w/ bath & game room are on 2nd floor. Study(can be a 5th bedroom). New carpet & freshly painted. Granite counters,SS appliances,Surround Sound ceiling speakers,Refrigerator(included w/ rental) open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Impress friends w/ the large, two-tiered custom deck w/ gas hookup for grilling that looks out over the greenbelt. Neighborhood resort style pool, clubhouse & amenities.