Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:44 PM

23011 TREEMONT PARK

23011 Treemont Park · No Longer Available
Location

23011 Treemont Park, Bexar County, TX 78261

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
clubhouse
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful home in Cibolo Canyons community 4/3.5! Master & 2 bedrooms are on 1st floor, 4th Bedroom w/ bath & game room are on 2nd floor. Study(can be a 5th bedroom). New carpet & freshly painted. Granite counters,SS appliances,Surround Sound ceiling speakers,Refrigerator(included w/ rental) open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Impress friends w/ the large, two-tiered custom deck w/ gas hookup for grilling that looks out over the greenbelt. Neighborhood resort style pool, clubhouse & amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23011 TREEMONT PARK have any available units?
23011 TREEMONT PARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 23011 TREEMONT PARK have?
Some of 23011 TREEMONT PARK's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23011 TREEMONT PARK currently offering any rent specials?
23011 TREEMONT PARK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23011 TREEMONT PARK pet-friendly?
No, 23011 TREEMONT PARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 23011 TREEMONT PARK offer parking?
Yes, 23011 TREEMONT PARK offers parking.
Does 23011 TREEMONT PARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23011 TREEMONT PARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23011 TREEMONT PARK have a pool?
Yes, 23011 TREEMONT PARK has a pool.
Does 23011 TREEMONT PARK have accessible units?
No, 23011 TREEMONT PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 23011 TREEMONT PARK have units with dishwashers?
No, 23011 TREEMONT PARK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23011 TREEMONT PARK have units with air conditioning?
No, 23011 TREEMONT PARK does not have units with air conditioning.
