All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 22622 Akin Nook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
22622 Akin Nook
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:24 AM

22622 Akin Nook

22622 Akin Nook · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

22622 Akin Nook, Bexar County, TX 78261

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Story 4 bedroom 2 bath single story home in Desirable Wortham Oaks Subd. - Purchased in 2018 this 2054 Sq. ft. one story 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is in desirable Wortham Oaks Subdivision is for lease. Home feature a large open floor plan with a living room dining room combination. Kitchen features granite counter tops & updated stainless steal GE appliances. The master bedroom is split from the 3 secondary bedroom for privacy. Master bath features double vanity and separate shower & tub. Subdivision features a community pool, basketball court and playground surrounded by trees. $500 non refundable cleaning deposit. Pet deposit $300.

(RLNE4751150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22622 Akin Nook have any available units?
22622 Akin Nook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 22622 Akin Nook have?
Some of 22622 Akin Nook's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22622 Akin Nook currently offering any rent specials?
22622 Akin Nook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22622 Akin Nook pet-friendly?
Yes, 22622 Akin Nook is pet friendly.
Does 22622 Akin Nook offer parking?
No, 22622 Akin Nook does not offer parking.
Does 22622 Akin Nook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22622 Akin Nook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22622 Akin Nook have a pool?
Yes, 22622 Akin Nook has a pool.
Does 22622 Akin Nook have accessible units?
No, 22622 Akin Nook does not have accessible units.
Does 22622 Akin Nook have units with dishwashers?
No, 22622 Akin Nook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22622 Akin Nook have units with air conditioning?
No, 22622 Akin Nook does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa de Oro
130 Camino de Oro
San Antonio, TX 78224
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Park at Braun Station Apartments
9603 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Westpond
1980 Horal St
San Antonio, TX 78227
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Pradera
11631 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District