22622 Akin Nook

1 Story 4 bedroom 2 bath single story home in Desirable Wortham Oaks Subd. - Purchased in 2018 this 2054 Sq. ft. one story 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is in desirable Wortham Oaks Subdivision is for lease. Home feature a large open floor plan with a living room dining room combination. Kitchen features granite counter tops & updated stainless steal GE appliances. The master bedroom is split from the 3 secondary bedroom for privacy. Master bath features double vanity and separate shower & tub. Subdivision features a community pool, basketball court and playground surrounded by trees. $500 non refundable cleaning deposit. Pet deposit $300.



