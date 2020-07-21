All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 15223 McKays Lark.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
15223 McKays Lark
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:07 PM

15223 McKays Lark

15223 Mckays Lark · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15223 Mckays Lark, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

garage
gym
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
This UNIQUE Single story floor plan offers 3 bedrooms 3 full baths with a BONUS ROOM that gives you many options to turn into a (Media Room, Study, Workout Gym, etc.) with access to the exterior. Great Open concept living for all of your family gatherings with Double French Doors that leads to the backyard. All bedrooms are spaced out through the home to give everyone their own privacy. Don't miss out on this rare Floor plan. Excellent schools, restaurants and shops nearby. Easy drive to LAFB, 1604, Hwy 90

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15223 McKays Lark have any available units?
15223 McKays Lark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 15223 McKays Lark currently offering any rent specials?
15223 McKays Lark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15223 McKays Lark pet-friendly?
No, 15223 McKays Lark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 15223 McKays Lark offer parking?
Yes, 15223 McKays Lark offers parking.
Does 15223 McKays Lark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15223 McKays Lark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15223 McKays Lark have a pool?
No, 15223 McKays Lark does not have a pool.
Does 15223 McKays Lark have accessible units?
No, 15223 McKays Lark does not have accessible units.
Does 15223 McKays Lark have units with dishwashers?
No, 15223 McKays Lark does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15223 McKays Lark have units with air conditioning?
No, 15223 McKays Lark does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Slate Creek at Westover Hills
2210 Rogers Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Anew
8631 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District