15223 McKays Lark

This UNIQUE Single story floor plan offers 3 bedrooms 3 full baths with a BONUS ROOM that gives you many options to turn into a (Media Room, Study, Workout Gym, etc.) with access to the exterior. Great Open concept living for all of your family gatherings with Double French Doors that leads to the backyard. All bedrooms are spaced out through the home to give everyone their own privacy. Don't miss out on this rare Floor plan. Excellent schools, restaurants and shops nearby. Easy drive to LAFB, 1604, Hwy 90