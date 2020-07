Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Beautiful Duplex in Gated Community - Enjoy this great duplex in a gated community (Dove Meadow).

Home has been remodeled and looks like it's brand new.

This great home has stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counter tops.

Fenced backyard and large deck.

One car garage with garage door opener.

Great location, close to 1604 and 90, SeaWorld, shopping, restaurants and Lackland AFB.

Pets negotiable.

Contact us today to schedule a showing!!!



(RLNE4619589)