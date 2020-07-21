12535 PANOLA WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Huge home located in Alamo Ranch has a large covered patio and separate deck on the right side for entertaining. It has 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, an office, bonus room, dual AC systems and a 3 car garage. No neighbors behind or to the right side of home. The downstairs bonus rm. is being used as a media rm. The open kitchen has a gas cooktop, Stainless Steel appliances, granite and 42in cabinets. There is plenty of closet space and the home has the 3rd bath option. All residents are enrolled in Resident package $40 per month