12535 PANOLA WAY
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:41 AM

12535 PANOLA WAY

12535 Panola Way · No Longer Available
Location

12535 Panola Way, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huge home located in Alamo Ranch has a large covered patio and separate deck on the right side for entertaining. It has 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, an office, bonus room, dual AC systems and a 3 car garage. No neighbors behind or to the right side of home. The downstairs bonus rm. is being used as a media rm. The open kitchen has a gas cooktop, Stainless Steel appliances, granite and 42in cabinets. There is plenty of closet space and the home has the 3rd bath option. All residents are enrolled in Resident package $40 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12535 PANOLA WAY have any available units?
12535 PANOLA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 12535 PANOLA WAY have?
Some of 12535 PANOLA WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12535 PANOLA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12535 PANOLA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12535 PANOLA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12535 PANOLA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 12535 PANOLA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12535 PANOLA WAY offers parking.
Does 12535 PANOLA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12535 PANOLA WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12535 PANOLA WAY have a pool?
No, 12535 PANOLA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 12535 PANOLA WAY have accessible units?
No, 12535 PANOLA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12535 PANOLA WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 12535 PANOLA WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12535 PANOLA WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12535 PANOLA WAY has units with air conditioning.
