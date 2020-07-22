12127 Lantana Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool

Beautiful Home in Alamo Ranch - Welcome home to this beautiful move-in ready home in the highly sought after Alamo Ranch neighborhood. This home has designer paint colors throughout the home, all tile flooring, ceiling fans in all of the bedrooms. The kitchen has a wonderful open layout, granite counter-tops, and all black appliances. The backyard has an amazing pergola and covered patio perfect for entertaining and a well-manicured lawn. $25 monthly Resident Program includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days.



No Pets Allowed



