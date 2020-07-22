All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

12127 Lantana Cove

12127 Lantana Cove · No Longer Available
Location

12127 Lantana Cove, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Beautiful Home in Alamo Ranch - Welcome home to this beautiful move-in ready home in the highly sought after Alamo Ranch neighborhood. This home has designer paint colors throughout the home, all tile flooring, ceiling fans in all of the bedrooms. The kitchen has a wonderful open layout, granite counter-tops, and all black appliances. The backyard has an amazing pergola and covered patio perfect for entertaining and a well-manicured lawn. $25 monthly Resident Program includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4467164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12127 Lantana Cove have any available units?
12127 Lantana Cove doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 12127 Lantana Cove have?
Some of 12127 Lantana Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool.
Is 12127 Lantana Cove currently offering any rent specials?
12127 Lantana Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12127 Lantana Cove pet-friendly?
No, 12127 Lantana Cove is not pet friendly.
Does 12127 Lantana Cove offer parking?
No, 12127 Lantana Cove does not offer parking.
Does 12127 Lantana Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12127 Lantana Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12127 Lantana Cove have a pool?
Yes, 12127 Lantana Cove has a pool.
Does 12127 Lantana Cove have accessible units?
No, 12127 Lantana Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 12127 Lantana Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 12127 Lantana Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12127 Lantana Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12127 Lantana Cove has units with air conditioning.
