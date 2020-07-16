All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 11835 William Carey.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
11835 William Carey
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

11835 William Carey

11835 William Carey · (210) 418-1880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11835 William Carey, Bexar County, TX 78253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11835 William Carey · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
Great 4 Bedroom 3 & 1/2 Bath Home in ALAMO RANCH! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino. Rhino Policies are only offered to approved applicants, you are not required to fill out a policy until you have been contacted by our team. Any new prospect will need to see the property, apply, and be approved before being sent a policy to complete from the ForeFront team through Rhino.(Rhino is not limited liability insurance or renters insurance; separate policies can be purchased through our team or from an outside provider). Looking for a wonderful home in a great Northwest Community? Look no more, located within Northside School District, in a great neighborhood with two elementary schools and a middle school within the subdivision. Neighborhood amenities center with kiddie pool, large pool with slide, sports courts, soccer fields, bar-b-que pits with plenty of parking nearby. New lease must end on last business day in June of 2021.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

$0 Security Deposit (insurance policy with Rhino required).
$150.00 one time lease administration fee.
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the enrollment in the Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to TransUnion.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE3390024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11835 William Carey have any available units?
11835 William Carey has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11835 William Carey have?
Some of 11835 William Carey's amenities include dogs allowed, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11835 William Carey currently offering any rent specials?
11835 William Carey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11835 William Carey pet-friendly?
Yes, 11835 William Carey is pet friendly.
Does 11835 William Carey offer parking?
Yes, 11835 William Carey offers parking.
Does 11835 William Carey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11835 William Carey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11835 William Carey have a pool?
Yes, 11835 William Carey has a pool.
Does 11835 William Carey have accessible units?
No, 11835 William Carey does not have accessible units.
Does 11835 William Carey have units with dishwashers?
No, 11835 William Carey does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11835 William Carey have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11835 William Carey has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11835 William Carey?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Kennedy
7714 Kennedy Hill Drive
San Antonio, TX 78223
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78233
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N
Universal City, TX 78148
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Altitude
5211 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity