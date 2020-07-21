11454 Country Canyon

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Darwin Homes March move-in special: $0 deposit required! After approval for a Darwin Homes property, please indicate that you'd like the March $0 move-in special! ---Well kept single story home. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Master bedroom has separate garden tub and shower with large walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are split from master and this home features an open floor plan great for entertaining. Location is convenient to Lackland, Shopping and more! *Work being done to backyard, prior to tenant move in*

