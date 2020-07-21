All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 11454 Country Canyon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
11454 Country Canyon
Last updated March 21 2020 at 8:40 PM

11454 Country Canyon

11454 Country Canyon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11454 Country Canyon, Bexar County, TX 78252

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Darwin Homes March move-in special: $0 deposit required! After approval for a Darwin Homes property, please indicate that you'd like the March $0 move-in special! ---Well kept single story home. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Master bedroom has separate garden tub and shower with large walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are split from master and this home features an open floor plan great for entertaining. Location is convenient to Lackland, Shopping and more! *Work being done to backyard, prior to tenant move in*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11454 Country Canyon have any available units?
11454 Country Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 11454 Country Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
11454 Country Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11454 Country Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, 11454 Country Canyon is pet friendly.
Does 11454 Country Canyon offer parking?
No, 11454 Country Canyon does not offer parking.
Does 11454 Country Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11454 Country Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11454 Country Canyon have a pool?
No, 11454 Country Canyon does not have a pool.
Does 11454 Country Canyon have accessible units?
No, 11454 Country Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 11454 Country Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 11454 Country Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11454 Country Canyon have units with air conditioning?
No, 11454 Country Canyon does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78248
Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd
San Antonio, TX 78235
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd
Universal City, TX 78148
Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Palmetto Pointe
4835 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District