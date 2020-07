Amenities

- Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom home in Wildhorse subdivision! Home has vaulted ceilings in the living and dining rooms, Island kitchen with granite countertops, Master bedroom is downstairs, all other bedrooms upstairs, and a large game room! Master bath has a double vanity and separate shower and garden tub. Covered patio is perfect for family entertaining. No pets allowed. Come see this home today!



No Pets Allowed



