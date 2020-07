Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome to this charming 3 bedroom home located in the heart of DFW. Stunning faux wood flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, lots of beautiful natural light and nice white galley style kitchen. This home has two large living rooms with amazing built-ins and a covered patio out back, perfect for entertaining. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, plus a spacious storage shed in the backyard. A MUST see!