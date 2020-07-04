425 Sunnybrook Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WOW! Completely remodeled. New kitchen, bathrooms, wood floors, light fixtures and looks great. New Stainless appliances. Large Master suite. The study could be 3rd bedroom and owner is willing to put a door on it to close it off if wanted and does have a closet and built-in desk. Large covered deck. 2 car garage. In HEB schools and great area. TAR application. $40 application fee per adult. Copy of DL's and last 3 paystubs and picture of the pet. The application fee can be paid on my website.