425 Sunnybrook Court
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:36 AM

425 Sunnybrook Court

425 Sunnybrook Ct · No Longer Available
Bedford
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

425 Sunnybrook Ct, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WOW! Completely remodeled. New kitchen, bathrooms, wood floors, light fixtures and looks great. New Stainless appliances. Large Master suite. The study could be 3rd bedroom and owner is willing to put a door on it to close it off if wanted and does have a closet and built-in desk. Large covered deck. 2 car garage. In HEB schools and great area. TAR application. $40 application fee per adult. Copy of DL's and last 3 paystubs and picture of the pet. The application fee can be paid on my website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Sunnybrook Court have any available units?
425 Sunnybrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 Sunnybrook Court have?
Some of 425 Sunnybrook Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Sunnybrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
425 Sunnybrook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Sunnybrook Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 Sunnybrook Court is pet friendly.
Does 425 Sunnybrook Court offer parking?
Yes, 425 Sunnybrook Court offers parking.
Does 425 Sunnybrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Sunnybrook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Sunnybrook Court have a pool?
No, 425 Sunnybrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 425 Sunnybrook Court have accessible units?
No, 425 Sunnybrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Sunnybrook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Sunnybrook Court has units with dishwashers.

