All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 3901 Laurel Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
3901 Laurel Lane
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 PM

3901 Laurel Lane

3901 Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3901 Laurel Lane, Bedford, TX 76021
Brookwood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
pool
garage
NEWLY REMODELDED!! CLOSE TO DFW! Fantastic rare gem in far north Bedford on the border of Colleyville, move- in ready with amazing curb appeal in a mature neighborhood. Completely updated interior, includes hardwood floors, solid wood plantation shutters, new energy efficient windows, white marble kitchen counters with breakfast area overlooking the pool and beautifully landscaped yard. Spacious Master bath is marble with walk in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Plenty of storage. Highly rated HEB School District, International Baccalaureate HS. Agent to verify all measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Laurel Lane have any available units?
3901 Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Laurel Lane have?
Some of 3901 Laurel Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3901 Laurel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 3901 Laurel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3901 Laurel Lane offers parking.
Does 3901 Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3901 Laurel Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Laurel Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3901 Laurel Lane has a pool.
Does 3901 Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 3901 Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3901 Laurel Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kensington Station Apartment Homes
2401 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022
Forest Park Apartments
1552 Forest Park Cir
Bedford, TX 76021
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Summerstone Apartment Homes
2301 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary