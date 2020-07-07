3901 Laurel Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court parking pool garage

NEWLY REMODELDED!! CLOSE TO DFW! Fantastic rare gem in far north Bedford on the border of Colleyville, move- in ready with amazing curb appeal in a mature neighborhood. Completely updated interior, includes hardwood floors, solid wood plantation shutters, new energy efficient windows, white marble kitchen counters with breakfast area overlooking the pool and beautifully landscaped yard. Spacious Master bath is marble with walk in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Plenty of storage. Highly rated HEB School District, International Baccalaureate HS. Agent to verify all measurements.