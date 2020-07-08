All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 3625 Stephenson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
3625 Stephenson Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:10 AM

3625 Stephenson Drive

3625 Stephenson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3625 Stephenson Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice size home with fresh paint and new carpet. Large living room with vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace. Open concept with dining and kitchen and separate formal dining room. Master has large closet and bathroom has shower. Large fenced backyard with storage building. Close to schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 Stephenson Drive have any available units?
3625 Stephenson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3625 Stephenson Drive have?
Some of 3625 Stephenson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 Stephenson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3625 Stephenson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 Stephenson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3625 Stephenson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 3625 Stephenson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3625 Stephenson Drive offers parking.
Does 3625 Stephenson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 Stephenson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 Stephenson Drive have a pool?
No, 3625 Stephenson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3625 Stephenson Drive have accessible units?
No, 3625 Stephenson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 Stephenson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 Stephenson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kensington Station Apartment Homes
2401 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
3001 Crystal Springs
3001 Crystal Springs
Bedford, TX 76021
Windmill Terrace
2200 Murphy Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Forest Park Apartments
1552 Forest Park Cir
Bedford, TX 76021
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Morgan
1611 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary