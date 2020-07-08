3625 Stephenson Drive

Nice size home with fresh paint and new carpet. Large living room with vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace. Open concept with dining and kitchen and separate formal dining room. Master has large closet and bathroom has shower. Large fenced backyard with storage building. Close to schools and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
