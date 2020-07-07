All apartments in Bedford
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3520 Ridge Haven Circle

3520 Ridge Haven Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3520 Ridge Haven Circle, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking to entertain! Looking for a Great Location! This is the house. This home is 3 bedrooms 2 baths with a well laid out floor plan and on a large corner lot. The home has bamboo floors in the living and dining rooms, carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the wet areas. There is granite in the kitchen and both baths. Don't forget to check out the the backyard living space with it's covered patio,a wonderful place to relax in the evening or have a cup of coffee in the morning. It even has connections for a TV.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 Ridge Haven Circle have any available units?
3520 Ridge Haven Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3520 Ridge Haven Circle have?
Some of 3520 Ridge Haven Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 Ridge Haven Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3520 Ridge Haven Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 Ridge Haven Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3520 Ridge Haven Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3520 Ridge Haven Circle offer parking?
No, 3520 Ridge Haven Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3520 Ridge Haven Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 Ridge Haven Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 Ridge Haven Circle have a pool?
No, 3520 Ridge Haven Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3520 Ridge Haven Circle have accessible units?
No, 3520 Ridge Haven Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 Ridge Haven Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3520 Ridge Haven Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
