3316 Vine Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

MUST SEE INSIDE - This open floor plan has a modern rustic look and stainless steel appliances with spacious bedrooms; bathrooms; an office; a breakfast nook (roses outside plus a partially covered outdoor deck leading to generous private backyard. You'll enjoy ample kitchen space including storage, elegant and recessed lights, light dimmers, fireplace, roomy closets, marble vanity tops, and a spacious garage. You will be centrally located near good shopping, solid schools, Grapevine, Arlington, Dallas, Las Colinas and DFW airport. Pets negotiable. Contact today to arrange a visit.