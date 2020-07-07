All apartments in Bedford
3316 Vine Ridge

3316 Vine Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

3316 Vine Ridge, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
MUST SEE INSIDE - This open floor plan has a modern rustic look and stainless steel appliances with spacious bedrooms; bathrooms; an office; a breakfast nook (roses outside plus a partially covered outdoor deck leading to generous private backyard. You'll enjoy ample kitchen space including storage, elegant and recessed lights, light dimmers, fireplace, roomy closets, marble vanity tops, and a spacious garage. You will be centrally located near good shopping, solid schools, Grapevine, Arlington, Dallas, Las Colinas and DFW airport. Pets negotiable. Contact today to arrange a visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 Vine Ridge have any available units?
3316 Vine Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 Vine Ridge have?
Some of 3316 Vine Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 Vine Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
3316 Vine Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 Vine Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 3316 Vine Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 3316 Vine Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 3316 Vine Ridge offers parking.
Does 3316 Vine Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 Vine Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 Vine Ridge have a pool?
No, 3316 Vine Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 3316 Vine Ridge have accessible units?
No, 3316 Vine Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 Vine Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3316 Vine Ridge has units with dishwashers.

